AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $3,341.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,196.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,012.27. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

