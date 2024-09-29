AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,350.00 at Guggenheim

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,196.61 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3,012.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

