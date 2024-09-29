Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $17.16 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

