Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.18 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

