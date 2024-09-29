Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of BALY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.09. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 554,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bally’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

