Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $9.84.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
