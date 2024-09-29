Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

