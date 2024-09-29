Bank of America Boosts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $36.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.8 %

ZETA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $99,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

