Barclays Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:BKU opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

