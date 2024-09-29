Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRNS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ BRNS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.53. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,119,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

