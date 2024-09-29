Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $26.50 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 6,496,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,297,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

