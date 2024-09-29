Benchmark Boosts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $265.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.45.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $238.33 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $252.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

