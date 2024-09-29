Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GENI. Macquarie lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.45.

GENI stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Genius Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Genius Sports by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

