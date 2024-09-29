Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.08) price objective on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

ADT1 opened at GBX 187 ($2.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 124.20 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Adriatic Metals

In related news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson purchased 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($33,228.66). 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

