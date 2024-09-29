Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 132.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BXMT stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares worth $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.