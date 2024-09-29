Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 307,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Brand Engagement Network Price Performance
BNAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 76,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. Brand Engagement Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.
Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.
