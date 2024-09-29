Brian J. Wendling Sells 2,208 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.6 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.