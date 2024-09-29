Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $76.40

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of IAC
IAC Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IAC
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.