Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $76.40

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IAC

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,426,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Get Free Report

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.