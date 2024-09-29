Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

