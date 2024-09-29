Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFRG. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

BFRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 120,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.20. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Recommended Stories

