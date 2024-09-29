Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Bumble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.66. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bumble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bumble by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

