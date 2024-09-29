C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $120.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $109.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

