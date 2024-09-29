Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.60.

CDNS stock opened at $274.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.20. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,683.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,683.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $10,833,362. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

