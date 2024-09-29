Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

