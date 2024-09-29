Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Target Price to $46.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 130.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

