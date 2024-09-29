Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$4,170,750.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.42, for a total value of C$4,170,750.00.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 47,430 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.41, for a total value of C$3,956,136.30.

On Monday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total transaction of C$4,093,500.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$84.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.69. The company has a market cap of C$78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5778986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.15.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

