Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.67.

CP stock opened at C$115.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,105 shares of company stock worth $9,340,938. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

