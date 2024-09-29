Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.17 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 108,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

