Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.03.
Several research firms recently commented on CWB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$298.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.88 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5990566 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
