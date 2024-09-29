Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.52 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGBD

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.