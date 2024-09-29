Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. Analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

CCL opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

