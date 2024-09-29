Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.62.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

