CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile
