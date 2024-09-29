CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

