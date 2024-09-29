Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

