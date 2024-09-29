Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in September

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.4 days.
Ceres Power Stock Up 15.0 %
Shares of Ceres Power stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 25,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.
About Ceres Power
