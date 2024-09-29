Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Certara has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Certara’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.