Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR
Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining
Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.24. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.