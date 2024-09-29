Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,456,191.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,044,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,868,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.24. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

