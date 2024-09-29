Citigroup Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $53.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,923,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

