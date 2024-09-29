Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
CZBT stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
