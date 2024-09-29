Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

CZBT stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

