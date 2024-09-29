CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSK. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark
CleanSpark Stock Up 0.4 %
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.