CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSK. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.