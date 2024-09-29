CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $221.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America cut shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.54.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $218.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

