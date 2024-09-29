Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Buys $14,300.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,055,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $192,760.00.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.07. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 72.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

