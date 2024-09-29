Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.