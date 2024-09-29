Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $6.01 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $835.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

