Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.73.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
NYSE:CYH opened at $6.01 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $835.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
