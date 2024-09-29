Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in September

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 733,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.06%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

