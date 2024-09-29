Compass Point Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $156.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $118.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTAI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Shares of FTAI opened at $129.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

