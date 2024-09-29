ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,132,430,000 after buying an additional 438,241 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $860,398,000 after acquiring an additional 191,519 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,079,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $705,594,000 after acquiring an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

