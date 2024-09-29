Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Contineum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 2nd. Contineum Therapeutics had issued 6,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Contineum Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

CTNM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. Contineum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,853,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

