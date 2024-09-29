Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRSR. Wedbush cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 5.2 %

CRSR opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.42 million, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

