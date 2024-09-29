Craig Hallum Raises Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target to $8.00

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %
Acasti Pharma stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.