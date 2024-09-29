Craig Hallum Raises Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target to $8.00

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the quarter. Acasti Pharma accounts for 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

