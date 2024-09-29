CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The stock has a market cap of $787.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.51. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 344.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

